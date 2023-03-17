RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man will spend more than 15 years in prison for robbing two banks in Greenville and Raleigh, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Cameron Evans, 27, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison on Friday for charges related to two bank robberies in Raleigh and Greenville.

According to court documents, on Dec. 6, 2019, four men robbed the SunTrust bank at gunpoint in Raleigh located at 7320 Creedmoor Road. The men left the bank with $11,568 and witnesses saw them fleeing the bank in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 30, 2019, a BB&T in Greenville located at 2475 Stantonsburg Road was robbed at gunpoint by three men. They left the bank with $72,853 and witnesses saw them leaving in a white Hyundai Elentra.

Law enforcement officers were able to get the registration from the vehicle and they found Evans and the codefendants.

In an interview, prosecutors said Evans admitted to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said the codefendants in the case are Clifton Harris, Stanley Kearney Jr. and Joshua Bailey, all of whom pled guilty.

Harris was sentenced to almost eight years in prison, and Kearney was sentenced to over 15 years in prison. Bailey has not been sentenced yet.