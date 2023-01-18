HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the death of a young woman and her unborn child in 2018.

The Guilford County District Attorney’s office said that on Tuesday, Hykeem Marquis Simmons was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia Ray and her unborn child. He was also found guilty of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a gun with a destroyed serial number, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Eighteen-year-old Anastasia Ray was nearly eight months pregnant when she was shot in August 2018. She was taken to the hospital but she and her child did not survive.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was one of three men charged in the case. Days later, Jonas Thompson, then 16, was charged of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

In February 2019, Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins, then 18, was charged with two counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.