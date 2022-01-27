NC man gets 20 years for using dark web to sell counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An eastern North Carolina man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for using the dark web to distribute counterfeit drugs that contained fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

According to documents, 28-year-old Dylan Hunter Holcomb sold counterfeit Xanax and Oxycodone pills across the country using the dark web. He and others used a high-capacity pill press and used fentanyl and mixing compounds to mimic the effects of the drugs, the DOJ said.

In January 2020, the United States Postal Service intercepted “several suspicious packages” coming from the Washington area. Each package, which was wrapped in a similar way, contained blue pills that were made to look like Oxycodone but contained only fentanyl, the release said.

Then, in March 2020, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration discovered that Holcomb’s house was the source of the packages.

Over the course of that month, the DOJ said investigators took him into custody.

They seized several bags of fentanyl, over 1,500 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a 3D printed gun and silencer, a high-capacity pill press, several electronics used to access the dark web, and multiple cryptocurrency hardware wallets.

Holcomb pleaded guilty on June 24 and was sentenced to 240 months in prison on Wednesday.