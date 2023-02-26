RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County man was sentenced last Tuesday to 21 years in prison for trafficking drugs from Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Jeremiah Eli Lowery, 26, was identified during a multi-year investigation as the main point of contact for a group of people who were trafficking kilograms of controlled substances from Mexico into the Brownsville, Texas area. The USDOJ said Lowery entered the U.S. through legal ports of entry.

Investigators learned that Lowery would travel to Texas, cross the border to meet with suppliers and would personally transport kilograms of drugs across the border and back to Robeson County where the drugs were sold.

On Oct. 14, 2020, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle operated by Lowery and two other people as they returned from Texas. Investigators found 2.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.9 kilograms of cocaine, 967.7 grams of heroin and more than $58,000 in cash found in the spare tire of the vehicle.

In the spring of 2021, investigators began to receive information that Lowery resumed travelling to Texas to pick up controlled substances from the same suppliers.

After coordinating with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Control, Lowery was stopped on April 8, 2021 at a border checkpoint near Brownsville, Texas on the way back into the U.S. from Mexico.

A canine picked up a scent of narcotics in the vehicle and officers found 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine from the spare tire.

On Dec. 8, 2021, Lowery pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“Deputies caught this drug trafficker bringing kilos of dope from Mexico to North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Now he faces the consequences of his repeated and persistent participation in the international drug trade. Today’s sentence should serve as a deterrent to others pushing drugs in our communities. We will investigate and prosecute you.”