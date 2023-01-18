NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man will spend 27 years in prison after his conviction on drug trafficking and weapons charges, federal prosecutors say.

Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan, the Department of Justice said.

Henderson was convicted in 2022 of drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further drug trafficking.

Henderson was accused of shooting two people at Thunder Valley Racetrack in Robeson County before fleeing and obtaining a ride from someone in the area, prosecutors said. When that person refused to take him down a dirt road, prosecutors say he shot the driver’s radio with a handgun and kept running.

Detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office say they saw Henderson toss a loaded handgun under a car when they executed a search warrant at his residence, and found bags of cocaine and crack next to the weapon.

Detectives say they seized two more stolen and loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15-style rifle along with cocaine, crack and baggies and digital scales for selling drugs. They also say a series of videos showed him selling drugs around the clock, and he was armed with at least one weapon in most of those videos.