NC man gets 4 years for robbing bank with screwdriver, using car on test drive as the getaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 68-year-old man will spend at least four years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Wilmington bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Prosecutors say Glenn Alin Martinoff of Wilmington entered the Dogwood State Bank on Military Cutoff Road on Jan. 10, 2020, armed with a screwdriver and wearing a surgical mask, gloves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

He went behind the counter, telling an employee that it was a robbery before making off with $6,460 in cash.

Law enforcement used the bank’s surveillance video to identify Martinoff’s getaway vehicle: a white Lincoln MKZ that was for sale at a nearby dealership. At the dealership, police found the vehicle and a copy of Martinoff’s driver’s license he provided when he took the vehicle for a test drive that day.

Investigators executed search warrants at his apartment and found the stolen cash along with the clothing and screwdriver Martinoff used in the robbery.

Prosecutors said he has two prior federal bank robbery convictions from 1991 and 1996.

