GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — A Gastonia man is facing a dozen charges in a child sex abuse investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.

Members of a fugitive apprehension task force team served a warrant on resident Steven Stafford, 53, at his home on Stoneys Drive in Gastonia on Tuesday.

He faces 10 counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to the police report. He faces additional charges that include a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13 and selling a controlled substance.

An investigation was launched in June after a tip regarding a relationship Stafford was having involving a child living in his neighborhood, officers said.

Stafford is being held without bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Gaston Police Department and the DA’s office are all involved in the case.