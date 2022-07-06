Anthony Pinnix, right, won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket in the North Carolina Education Lottery. He claimed his prize earlier this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Alamance County man listened to his gut and wound up winning a million dollars in the lottery.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday that Anthony Pinnix of Burlington cashed in his winning ticket this week in the Spectacular Riches game.

Pinnix, a 46-year-old and air conditioning installer, spent $25 on the ticket at the Rite Stop Market in Burlington.

“It was a strong feeling in my gut that told me to get that ticket,” he said.

He collected his winnings Monday at lottery headquarters and chose a lump-sum amount of $600,000. After taxes, he took home $426,067.

He says he is going to buy his wife a new Kia SUV and invest the rest.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight $1 million prizes and 20 prizes of $100,000 apiece. There are four $1 million tickets and a dozen worth $100,000 still unclaimed.