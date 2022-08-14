BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a chase with a vehicle on University Drive.

Brandon Dewayne Eastwood (ACSO)

As requested, deputies joined the chase at Rockwood and Front Street in Burlington and took the lead in the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued the chase onto the 400 block of Shadowbrook Avenue heading towards Huffman Mill Road where the driver eventually came to a stop.

Deputies say that the driver, Brandon Dewayne Eastwood, 38, exited the vehicle and attempted to run away through several backyards before being caught by pursuing deputies.

Deputies found three other adults as well as an infant as passengers inside Eastwood’s vehicle. None of the passengers were injured during the chase.

Custody of Eastwood was then transferred to Elon police who took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Eastwood faces the following charges:

Felony flee to elude arrest

Misdemeanor child abuse

Driving while license revoked

Resist, delay, obstruct an officer

Driving left of center

Careless and reckless driving

Speeding

Failure to heed lights and sirens

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Eastwood was given a $50,050 secured bond.

He is scheduled to first appear in court on Monday, according to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office records.