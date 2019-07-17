NC man gets life for killing pregnant girlfriend, wounding her toddler son

Nathaniel Dixon (left), Candace Pickens (center) and Pickens’ toddler son who was wounded. (right) Photos from WSPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man in Western North Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Candace Pickens and son (WSPA)

Nathaniel Dixon was convicted in the 2016 murder of Candace Pickens and the attempted murder of her 3-year-old son.

Buncombe County prosecutors said they spoke with the victim’s family and decided not to seek the death penalty.

The district attorney said the Pickens family agreed with sentencing Dixon to life without the possibility of parole.

Dixon shot Pickens and her unborn child on May 12, 2016. Pickens’ toddler son, who was shot in the head, was listed in critical condition for some time after the shooting.

Nathaniel Dixon in a photo from WSPA.

Candace Pickens was found dead on an Asheville elementary school playground. She was shot in the face.

Dixon was arrested shortly after the incident in Columbus, Ohio, and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child and attempted murder.

