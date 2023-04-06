RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who carjacked a woman at knifepoint at South of the Border will spend more than 24 years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that David Earl Page, 54, of Maxon received his 293-month sentence Wednesday by District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

It came as part of his plea deal stemming from the 2021 incident that took place at the roadside attraction just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina line on Interstate 95.

Maxon pleaded guilty in January to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Page put a knife to the throat of the female South of the Border employee and forced her into her own vehicle, drove her to Rowland, tied her hands and feet with a sheet, and later forced her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors say she attempted to escape before Page grabbed, beat and stabbed her with the knife before forcing her back into the car to drive to convenience stores to make a series of purchases.

Those transactions were caught on video surveillance, prosecutors said.