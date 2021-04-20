NC man gets prison time for secretly recording children using his bathroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to installing hidden video cameras so he could secretly record children who were showering and changing clothes in his bathroom.

Billy Eugene Godfrey, 62, entered guilty pleas Tuesday morning to multiple counts of statutory sex offense, sexual exploitation of a minor, taking indecent liberties with children, and felony secret peeping.

He was sentenced to 20 to 29 years in prison for the crimes. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to prosecutors, Godfrey installed the cameras in air vents and a light switch in a bathroom in his home so he could secretly record the children.

Investigators seized Godfrey’s computer equipment and a phone and discovered photographic evidence that, in addition to secretly peeping on minors in his bathroom, that he sexually assaulted a child multiple times while they were asleep in his home.

Videos and images seized from the equipment date back as far as 2014, prosecutors say.

