RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is being held on bond exceeding $1 million after 10 pounds of cocaine was found in a van and home last week, deputies said.

The bust happened Thursday when deputies stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Express van in the area of Dixie Road and Old Lowery Road in Red Springs, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation led to a search of the van and a home in the 400 block of LR&M Drive in Red Springs.

“Investigators located and seized 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescription medications, U.S. currency and firearms during the investigation and searches,” the news release said.

Eric Miller, 37, of Red Springs was arrested on several charges, deputies said.

Miller was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.