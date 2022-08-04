NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road.

During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and small blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized. They also located $6,000 believed to be proceeds from a drug sale.

Walter Green, also known as “G5,” of Forbes Alley in New Bern was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Green, 25, who was on federal probation at the time of his arrest for selling illegal drugs, is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility.