NC man held on $3 million bond after arrest on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation by members of the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Charles C. Bennett Jr., 51, was arrested after a search warrant was executed and evidence was gathered at a home in the 600 block of Watson Avenue and the 900 block of Trent Avenue.

Bennett was charged with Trafficking Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Selling Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a park, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling, Possess Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Bennett was being held on a $3 million bond. His first court date is Monday.

New Bern residents are encouraged to report suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.