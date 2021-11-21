NC man held on $3 million bond after arrest on drug charges

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charles C. Bennett, Jr. (New Bern Police Department photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation by members of the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Charles C. Bennett Jr., 51, was arrested after a search warrant was executed and evidence was gathered at a home in the 600 block of Watson Avenue and the 900 block of Trent Avenue.

Bennett was charged with Trafficking Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Selling Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a park, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling, Possess Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Bennett was being held on a $3 million bond. His first court date is Monday.

New Bern residents are encouraged to report suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories