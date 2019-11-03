NC man hid 30 bags of heroin in rectum while jailed on assault charge, court finds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he was convicted on charges that he hid bags of heroin and marijuana in his rectum while he was in the New Hanover County Jail.

Roger Arthur Jr., 36, was convicted of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana on jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a two-day trial.

After his conviction, Arther pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon and was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Arthur was arrested on Jan. 21 for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

The next day, detention officers were performing security checks when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Arthur’s cell. The officers conducted a visual inspection of Arthur and noticed a plastic bag protruding from his anal cavity.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he removed a bag of marijuana and 30 bags of heroin from his rectum. He was returned to jail after an x-ray confirmed all the drugs were removed.

Prosecutors said Arthur has prior convictions of voluntary manslaughter and several drug-related offenses.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now