NC man hit by vehicle, left in semi-vegetative state; family fights for changes to crosswalk

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Bessemer City family is fighting for change in the wake of a tragedy.

Pastor Bobby Ray, 72, continues to fight for his life at a Winston-Salem rehabilitation facility after he was hit and nearly killed at a Bessemer City crosswalk a year ago.

The pastor was crossing West Virginia Avenue, between North 12th Street and North 13th Street, around 8 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2021. He was struck by a car, launching him about 140 feet.

That driver has faced several charges. Now, his family is hoping to get better signage at the crosswalk where he was hit to prevent another tragedy.

The crosswalk isn’t very well marked, so the family is pushing for clearer, lighted signage.

“This is not just something small,” said Ray’s Granddaughter, Tiffany Petty. “This is somebody’s life that is now changed forever.”

One life already forever changed, this family now fighting to prevent it from happening to another.

“If we didn’t do what we could to prevent that, we couldn’t live with ourselves,” said the pastor’s son-in-law, James Midgett.

The 72-year-old continues to fight for his life every single day, even a year after being struck.

“A car came through and did not see him,” said Midgett. “He was struck and actually died on the scene and we were able to revive him and get him to the hospital.”

“It’s hard seeing him the way he is,” added Petty.

“When it first happened, we were told he wouldn’t live for the next 20 minutes, and especially 24 hours.”

But, Ray has defied those odds — something the family credits is due to their strong faith in God. He currently continues to recover in a Winston-Salem rehab facility. He remains in a semi-vegetative state and can only sometimes communicate by blinking and squeezing his family members’ hands.

“It’s not constant,” said Midgett. “But it’s enough to know he’s still there and he’s still fighting.”

His family continues to fight, too.

“We need to make sure cars are aware people are entering the crosswalk to prevent this from happening again,” said Midgett.

The family wants clearer, lighted signage. They prefer two signs to be installed, each costing around $2,500 to $3,000.

“It’s very hard to notice sometimes,” said Midgett. “They have a sign they put in the middle of the road, but it’s not always there.”

“My main worry is another child could walk out and get hit,” added Petty. “And they wouldn’t make it.”

A family’s plea to protect pedestrians and prevent another life from being forever changed.

“It’s hard to see somebody you love suffer because someone wasn’t paying attention to what they were doing,” Petty said.

There was also another incident not far down the road where a child was hit and left with minor injuries. West Virginia Avenue is a state-maintained road, but the family has taken its concerns to the city — which is moving forward with helping them try to get something done.

The family launched a petition to try to raise funds for the signage — in which more than 30,000 people have been responsive in trying to help.

“You never believe something like this is going to happen to your family,” said Midgett.