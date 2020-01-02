NC man hospitalized, charged after father finds him naked in children’s bedroom, police say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WNCN) — A man visiting family for the holidays was hospitalized and jailed after a father found him partially naked in his children’s bedroom just days after Christmas, authorities say.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office charged 60-year-old Mark Stanley of North Carolina with two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.

Deputies on December 29, 2019, responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 6800 block of Luce Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Upon their arrival, they were encountered with a chaotic scene and an older male with severe injuries to his face, later identified as Mark Stanley.

Upon entry into the home, deputies also encountered a male displaying a handgun quickly approaching the older gentleman.

Deputies quickly engaged the male giving him commands to drop the weapon, which he did.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that Mark Stanley was at the residence visiting family members for the holidays.

One of the family members awoke early and decided to check on his two small children ages two and three years of age.

When the family member opened the children’s bedroom door, deputies say he found Stanley in the room with the children nude from the waist down.

When the family member questioned what he was doing in the room, Stanley pushed the family member out of the room, then locking the door.

The family member forced entry into the room and began beating Stanley.

Stanley was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and later committed to Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

The children were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

