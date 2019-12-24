NC man impersonated officer, pulled gun on woman, authorities say

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina say a man impersonating a police officer pulled a woman over and told her to get out of her car at gunpoint. The incident happened Sunday, and the man is still at large.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and white strobe lights.

The woman thought it was a police vehicle and pulled over.

Authorities said the man pulled out his gun and told the woman to “get out of the car.”

The woman drove off only for the man to briefly chase her in his car.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now