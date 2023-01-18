BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man driving a John Deere tractor led Boone police on a chase, according to officers.

This happened in Boone on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said they received a call about a “tractor being driven erratically in a parking lot” and that it was “trying to hit pedestrians.”

Throughout the chase, the tractor driver did hit multiple vehicles, a dumpster, and a church, police said.

Officers said the tractor was stolen, and the driver, Ronnie Hicks, is known to police.

Police said during the chase, they attempted to use stop sticks, but those were not very effective on the tractor tires.

At one point, Hicks “was intentionally driving the tractor toward on-coming traffic” and also “intentionally rammed a Boone Police vehicle,” according to police.

Officers said they were concerned for the safety of others, and when Hicks turned onto a road leading toward an elementary school, they were “determined not to let him get that far.”

Once the tractor was in an “isolated area,” Chief Andy Le Beau said he authorized officers to shoot the tires on the tractor in order to stop it.

After officers shot the tires, Hicks turned down another road before turning onto a private drive, police said.

Police said that Hicks then “jumped off the tractor and was wielding a knife.”

An officer used a Taser and Hicks was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said that no one was injured during this incident.