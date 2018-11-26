NC man injured in deputy-involved shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene along on Tall Oak Drive in Mooresville after the shooting. WBTV photo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy-involved shooting in Iredell County sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

This happened on Tall Oak Drive in Mooresville near Lake Norman.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that this started as a call about a domestic dispute between a father and son around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“A deputy came up to the house and heard screaming from inside. She identified herself,” said Campbell.

Things escalated once the home’s door was opened.

“A person from inside the residence came and opened the door with a firearm,” said Campbell.

Campbell says the person then pointed that firearm straight at one of his deputies.

“And the officer fired at the suspect, striking him,” said Campbell.

Neighbors like Anne Holden says she’s known the family, whose house she says the incident happened at, for about 18 years.

“He was shot, and he will be ok. So that’s good, to know that he’s OK,” said Holden.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with a shot to the abdomen. Holden says all this happening right next to her house was shocking.

“What was alarming was there were so many cars in their drive and on our street,” said Holden.

Holden says she had knocks on her door from SBI investigators until about 1 a.m. asking if she knew anything about the family.

“We speak when we see them in the yard. The kids, all three of them, mowed our grass," said Holden. "I couldn’t say anything bad about them.”

The family did have cars in their driveway Sunday but did not answer the door.

The dispute and shooting are now under investigation.

Campbell said there is no threat to neighbors.

“Anytime we have an officer-involved shooting, we have someone from an outside agency come in and do an investigation and we’ll do an internal,” said Campbell.

