LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurel Hill man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sending obscene photos and videos to a minor, and putting marijuana wax into a double fryer at the Hardee’s where he worked.

According to Scotland County sheriff’s deputies, Dasan Leviner, 19, was arrested at his residence after an ongoing investigation that led investigators to find multiple images, videos, and sexual contact with a minor younger than 16.

Leviner is also accused of putting marijuana wax into a double fryer at a Hardee’s in Laurel Hill, according to deputies.

Leviner was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 16, second-degree exploitation of a minor, third-degree exploitation of a minor and contamination of food/drink by controlled substance.

He was booked into the Scotland Correctional Institute under a $2.5 million bond and had a court date set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.