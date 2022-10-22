SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said.

Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 block of Rennert Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear, who deputies said has a prior felony conviction, faces several charges, including possessing a weapon of mass destruction, possessing drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center.

He was given a $360,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, according to booking records.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191 or to email drugs@robesoncoso.org.