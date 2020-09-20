NC man jailed on $1 million bond for statutory rape of 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man was arrested for statutory rape and crimes against nature. Eric Keith Johnson, who lives on Old River Road in Leland, is being held on a $1 million bond.
A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Johnson is charged with eight counts of statutory rape of a child and five counts of crimes against nature.
The victim in Johnson’s crimes was 15 years old, officials said. Johnson, according to jail records, is 51 years old.
