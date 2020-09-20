NC man jailed on $1 million bond for statutory rape of 15-year-old

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

Keith Eric Johnson Jr. (Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man was arrested for statutory rape and crimes against nature. Eric Keith Johnson, who lives on Old River Road in Leland, is being held on a $1 million bond.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Johnson is charged with eight counts of statutory rape of a child and five counts of crimes against nature.

The victim in Johnson’s crimes was 15 years old, officials said. Johnson, according to jail records, is 51 years old.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories