NC man, juvenile arrested after killing man in drive-by-shooting, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are accused of murdering a Stoneville man, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 p.m. Oct. 17, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on the 2700 block of U.S. 220 Business in Stoneville.

Deputies say 51-year-old William Anthony Greene was killed during a drive-by shooting.

Medgar Derice Thompson, 29, of Stoneville, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under no bond.

The second suspect is under the age of 18 and is in the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Juvenile Justice.