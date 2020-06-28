NC man killed 7-year-old girl just hours after he was released from jail, police say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — NC authorities say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge.

News outlets report 26-year-old Shaquille Francis was charged with murder in the death of Aaliyah Norris.

The shooting happened Tuesday when the Forest City Police Department responded to a report that a child had been shot inside of a car on Oak Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found two people removing a 7-year-old girl from a car.

Norris, who was shot in the head, died at a hospital on Thursday, police said.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy says investigators don’t think she was the intended target.

LeRoy says that that three hours before Norris was shot, Francis was released from jail on a charge of assault by pointing a gun.

Forest City Dunbar Elementary School released a statement on Thursday.

“The Forest City – Dunbar family is incredibly saddened at the loss of one of our students Aaliyah Norris. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. If your child is in need of support coping during this difficult time, feel free to reach out to the school,” school officials said.

It’s unclear if Francis has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. His bond was set at $10 million.

— WSPA contributed to this report