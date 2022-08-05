KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim.

Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey himself was a part of the fight.

No information on the suspect in the homicide has been revealed by the FCSO, it is not clear if the shooter was involved in the fight.

Bailey and the suspect knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident, according to the FCSO. There is no present threat to the community or anyone else at Clarios Manufacturing.

The investigation is active and ongoing as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.