NC man killed girlfriend in shooting at shopping center, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a woman at a shopping center Friday.

Jose Ramon Pedraza, 56, was arrested Friday. Officers say Pedraza shot his girlfriend, 49-year-old Rocio Gonzales.

Jose Ramon Pedraza in a photo from WFMY

The deadly shooting happened at the East Village shopping center on North Church Street around 4 p.m.

Burlington Police found Gonzales lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Gonzalez was taken Alamance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the call came in originally as a cardiac arrest and changed when officers found a woman was shot.

Pedraza is charged with first-degree murder and is now in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

