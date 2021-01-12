WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man was charged with murder in the shooting death of another man that happened Monday outside a business.

William Charles Waters, 33, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Jamie Stewart Daniels, 44. Both are from Beaufort County.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Slatestone Grocery at 2040 Slatestone Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a 911 call of a shooting in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived they found Daniels dead. He had been shot multiple times by Waters, officials said. It was unclear how many times he was shot.

Investigators said an argument over stolen property between Daniels and Waters broke out at Waters’ home on Terrapin Track Road. Officials said Daniels fled the home and was chased by Waters and another unnamed man. A fight broke out at Slatestone Grocery and Waters eventually shot Daniels.

William C. Waters (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol were the first to arrive at the scene and took Waters to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond. Waters had also been under investigation by the sheriff’s office drug unit for being involved in the use and distribution of fentanyl and prescription pills.

He was charged on Nov. 30 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II control substance (Amphetamine/ Dextroamphetamine) and one count of sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Waters has also been charged with two more counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (the sale of Oxycodone and Fentanyl).