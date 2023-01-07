WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday morning.

Officers came to the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street after getting an “unknown trouble call.”

At the scene, investigators found Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, of Winston-Salem, in the parking lot suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is in charge of the investigation.

Investigators say that Salley was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on the 600 block of West Thirteenth Street that escalated to an assault and then the stabbing.

No other suspects are being sought at this time, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

This is the second homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.