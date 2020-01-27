NC man killed wife, 3 young children, family dog before killing himself, officials say

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man killed four members of his own family in their Vanceboro home before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes confirmed Michael Jason Ireland, 39, killed his wife, their three children, and their dog, sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.

Deputies responded to 107 Kinsaw Court in Vanceboro on Jan. 24 around noon for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they were met with a family member who said they had not been able to get in contact with the family since Wednesday.

Deputies noticed no signs of forced entry, but saw a body through the curtain. Officials forced their way into the home.

The body of Michael Jason Ireland was found in the bedroom with a revolver located next to him. His dog was also found in the same room.

The wife, April Nicole Ireland, 26, was found dead alongside her daughter Caroline, who was eight months old on their living room couch.

On another couch, deputies found 4-year-old Michael and 3-year-old Bryson dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators described this case as one of the most horrific crimes in their careers.

Hughes said there were no signs of struggle, but deputies have responded to that home before, the last time being in 2015.

— CBS 17 contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now