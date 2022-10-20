RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man known as “Bank Rolle” was sentenced in a Raleigh courtroom to more than 13 years in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Steven Rolle of Jacksonville received his 164-month sentence Thursday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

Rolle, who also received four years of supervised release following the end of his prison term, pleaded guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking in June.

Prosecutors said in court that Rolle — nicknamed “Bank Rolle” — was previously convicted of heroin trafficking, assault on a female and armed robbery, and began trafficking large amounts of fentanyl less than a year after he completed his federal supervised release.

Boyle found at sentencing that Rolle was responsible for selling at least 172 grams (six ounces) fentanyl and 27 grams (0.95 ounces) of heroin, along with maintaining a premises for manufacturing or distributing the drug, possessing a gun in connection with drug trafficking and attempted to obstruct the investigation by intimidating a witness via posts on Facebook, prosecutors said.