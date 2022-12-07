WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who had been missing since 2018 has been found dead in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Blue Kia Sedona (WSPD)

The then-48-year-old Christopher Peter Sexton was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan.

In April 2018, Sexton’s minivan was found in the Tellico Gap area of western North Carolina and evidence suggested that he had been on the Appalachian Trail. Investigators said at the time there was nothing to suggest that anything was criminal about Sexton’s disappearance.

But, on Nov. 29, Macon County deputies told Winston-Salem police that a hunter had possibly found Sexton’s remains in the Nantahala National Forest.

On Wednesday, Macon County deputies confirmed to police that the remains did in fact belong to Sexton after verifying them through dental records.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected in Sexton’s disappearance or death and that the missing person case has now been closed.