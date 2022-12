ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, tried to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning.

As he was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached from the hitch of the truck he was driving, deputies said.

The property owner was alerted to the theft attempted by his surveillance system and called 911 to have deputies respond to Reagan’s location, officials said.

The trailer came loose and the driver of the truck left. Photo courtesy: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they intercepted Reagan’s truck and tried to pull him over. However, he continued to drive away and a high-speed chase began, deputies said.

Investigators say the chase went through Rockingham County, Guilford County and Forsyth County before being discontinued due to safety concerns because of the densely populated area they were in at the time.

Reagan has since been taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Driving while license revoked

Failure to stop at a red light

Driving left of center

Felony larceny

Felony possession of stolen goods

Felony attempted larceny

Injury to personal property

Injury to real property

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page extended his thanks to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

Reagan is currently in custody in Guilford County and is facing charges there as well.