ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man was busted on drug charges after he led deputies on a chase this week, officials said.

The incident was reported Thursday when Bladen County deputies stopped a driver near the intersection of Pages Lake and Chickenfoot roads, just east of St. Pauls, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

While the deputy was speaking to the driver, the man sped off in his car, the news release said.

The driver stopped about a mile later near the intersection of N.C. 87 and Old N.C. 20.

The driver, Myles Kamond Fulmore, 21, was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

“Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located several types of suspected controlled substances along with a firearm,” the news release said.

Fulmore is now facing 11 charges.

The charges are:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

careless and reckless driving

possess with intent to sell/distribute counterfeit controlled substance

possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

manufacture schedule II controlled substance

manufacture schedule VI controlled substance

felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

maintain vehicle for sell/keep controlled substance

possess drug paraphernalia

Fulmore was given a $250,000 secure bond.

A passenger in the car was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.