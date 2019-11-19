NC man now faces nearly 40 child sex crime charges; bond upped to $2.7 million

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man jailed last month on numerous child sex crimes is now facing nearly two dozen additional charges.

The Leland Police Department on Monday announced that Justin Gene Thaden, 36, was charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Thaden was initially arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties of a child, and seven counts of sex offense with a child by an adult.

His bond was increased from $1.9 million to $2.7 million, jail records indicate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 910-371-1100.

