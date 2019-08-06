NC man out on bond charged with rape again

Madison Reeves Collins. (Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Supply man who was arrested and charged with rape in June is back behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting another victim while out on bond.

Madison Reeves Collins, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Arrest warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office allege that the incident happened on July 29.

Collins was previously arrested on June 14 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a different victim on June 1, arrest warrants show. In that incident, he was similarly charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

He was released from jail the same day after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to online records, Collins has a pending court date of Oct. 8 for the prior charges.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.