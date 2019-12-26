NC man planned meeting with teen girl at Walmart for sex, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man is accused of using social media to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage girl at the Porters Neck Walmart last month.

Nathan Andrew Ely, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with two counts of solicit a child by computer, one count of solicit a child by computer and appear, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, and disseminating material harmful to a child.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that Ely used Snapchat to reach out to the 15-year-old victim and arranged to meet her at the Porters Neck Walmart on Nov. 28, which was Thanksgiving Day, for sex.

Brewer said the victim’s parents alerted sheriff’s office investigators on Dec. 18 and Ely was arrested five days later.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.25 million bond.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now