JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering the toddler daughter of his girlfriend in 2017, on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kimrey’s murder trial had been delayed several times since the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, who lived in Onslow County.

Woods was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2017, by Kimrey. On Dec. 2, 2017, after an exhaustive search, her body was found stuffed in a couch cushion in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

Mariah Woods

Kimrey was charged on Dec. 2, 2017 with first-degree murder, along with other charges.

The cause of death was determined to be chloroform toxicity, according to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

The girl was taken from her home along High Hill Road, southwest of Jacksonville.

Earl Kimrey called 911 just after 6 a.m. November 27, saying Mariah Woods was last seen between 8 and 8:30 p.m. November 26 in her bed.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods.