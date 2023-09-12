JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in the 2020 killing of his mother and grandparents pled guilty to all three murder charges on Monday, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Jordan Tyshone Meade, now 24, was in Superior Court in Onslow County for a hearing. He was arrested after three people were found dead inside their homes in Onslow County on March 26, 2020. The deaths took place at 1018 Birchwood Drive and 1020 Birchwood Drive in Jacksonville.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the murders. Geraldine A. Hawks, 60, and Emmitt Jordan Hawks Sr., 71, were discovered dead at one home. They were Meade’s grandparents. Upon further investigation, an additional victim, Jackqueline Meade, 48, was discovered dead next door. She was Meade’s mother.

All three victims died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.

During Monday’s hearing, Meade pled guilty to each of the murders. The judge in the case sentenced him to three consecutive sentences of life in prison without parole. Meade also pled guilty to two larceny counts for stealing a gun and a vehicle. He will receive between 6-17 months. He was also sentenced for interfering with a jail fire extinguisher and was sentenced to between 6-17 months.

The thefts resulted from Meade stealing Hawks’ burgundy 2019 Ford Explorer, which was later recovered in Burlington along with a gun. Meade was eventually arrested there.

District Attorney Ernie Lee represented the State. The defense attorneys for Meade were Emily Byrum and Cecilia Reyna of Wilmington.