NC man — previously arrested 63 times — accused of assaulting multiple police officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a man who has previously been arrested 63 times is accused of assaulting multiple police officers in Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a CMPD officer responded to a 911 call of a larceny in progress Tuesday night on South Boulevard where he encountered the suspect, 23-year-old Romell Mackey.

As the officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, police say Mackey immediately resisted and assaulted the officer.

Police say the officer sustained multiple injuries including bruises, lacerations and a possible head injury from the assault.

A community member reportedly helped the officer take Mackey into custody.

The officer was treated and released from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.

Romell Mackey

While driving to the intake center, police say Mackey tried to escape and he assaulted two other officers. According to the police report, Mackey escaped from the car and fled on foot before he was taken back into custody.

After Mackey was forced back inside the police vehicle, the police report says he ripped out both of the interior door handles, threatened to kill both officers and spat on one of the officers during transport while in handcuffs.

Mackey was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful concealment (shoplifting), damage to property, and two counts of resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of damage to property, and two counts of communicating threats.

At the time of the incident, police say Mackey was on electronic monitoring related to armed robbery and larceny from auto charges.

According to CMPD, he has previously been arrested 63 times in Mecklenburg County on charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing, auto theft, armed robbery, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

In 2018, Mackey was charged in connection to the robbery and beating of an ice cream man. At that time, police said Mackey had been arrested more than 30 times in Mecklenburg County, accused of committing a range of crimes.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now