NC man released from jail a day after allegedly trying to abduct child at Walmart

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Dvonta Robbins, the suspect accused of allegedly trying to abduct a child, was released from jail sometime Thursday May 27, according to records from the Brunswick County jail.

Earlier in the day, the Leland Police Department released video that it says shows the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday at the Walmart in Leland.

Leland police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed a man attempting to take a child who was near one of the entrances to the store.

One of the 911 callers said, “There was just an altercation where two people were grabbing at the same child. And she’s saying he was trying to abduct her child. And now he’s just wandering around the parking lot.”

As the man attempted to carry the child away, the child’s mother was able to grab her child’s leg and prevent the abduction.

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 4:12 p.m. and arrested D’Vonta Robbins.

Robbins has been charged with the following:

second-degree kidnapping

assault on a child under the age of 12

resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer

Leland Police said there is no relationship between the suspect and the juvenile victim, or his mother and believe the incident was random. Leland PD encourages the public to always remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.