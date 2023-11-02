WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was federally charged for possessing child pornography and attempting to sell a video of people having sex with dogs has been sentenced.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, of Walkertown, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2022 on one count of possessing child pornography and one count of knowingly selling, marketing, advertising, exchanging and distributing an “animal crush” video, which was described in the indictment as a video of a man having sex with a dog.

In June, Blackmon pleaded guilty to the count of distributing an “animal crush” video, and the child pornography count was dropped as part of this plea.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

Terms of Blackmon’s probation outlined in court documents state that he must undergo substance abuse treatment and is not allowed to own pets or livestock or care for anyone else’s pets or livestock.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies said that they initially received a tip that Blackmon was using a phone messaging app, Kik Messenger, to sell videos of himself doing sexual acts with dogs. An affidavit said the user talked about videos he posted the night before of his pit bull having sex with a woman, according to the Journal. He charged $5 for the video.

Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent said, according to the Journal, that Blackmon’s co-defendant Tracy Lynn Abbott told investigators that she had cheated on Blackmon and he had made her perform a sexual act with the dog to make up for it.

Blackmon was charged by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and held on $750,000 bond for 19 counts of felony crime against nature. Those charges were dropped when the federal indictments were issued.

Abbott pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022 in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of crimes against nature, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. She received a suspended sentence of 3 months to 13 months in prison.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody with the Forsyth Humane Society.