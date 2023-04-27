ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday for selling methamphetamine pills over the dark web.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old John Paul Roberts was sentenced to over 12 years in prison and five years of supervised released after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

Investigators said that Roberts and another person obtained methamphetamine over the dark web, mixed it with other ingredients and pressed it into pills to sell as Adderall.

Roberts and another person sold thousands of pills and mailed them to people in 19 states while also selling to local drug traffickers.

The combined street value of the drugs was more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Roberts pleaded guilty in December.