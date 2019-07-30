NC man sentenced to 10 years after child porn found on cellphone

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – A Brunswick County man is headed to prison for possessing images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Brenan Alexandre West, 27, of Belville, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Brunswick County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors said a joint investigation by Homeland Security and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in January 2019 led law enforcement to West’s home.

Sgt. Derr with the sheriff’s office searched West’s iPhone which contained an unspecified number of images depicting child pornography.

