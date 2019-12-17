NC man sentenced to 18+ years in prison for abusing infant, causing long-term injuries

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been found guilty of two counts of felony child abuse following a series of incidents in which a 2-3 month-old victim suffered a series of injuries that investigators deemed to be intentional.

Dustin Allen Lewis, 34, has been sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison as a result of the abuse. Lewis was accused by the prosecution of having caused the injuries to the child which led to her being taken to Levine’s Children Hospital in 2014.

The victim reportedly had suffered rib fractures prior to being admitted to the hospital and that there were also reports of fresh injuries inflicted about a week prior which caused a broken tibia, several more rib fractures, and multiple long-term injuries which still affect the victim today.

During an interview with investigators, Lewis described possibly throwing the baby up in the air, dropping her when throwing her in the air and allowing her to fall forward into a pool of water, hitting her head on the tub.

Lewis will serve his time as an inmate with the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

