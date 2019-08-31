NC man sentenced to 25 years in meth hidden in dog food conspiracy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that Brandon Duwayne Wright, 33, of High Point, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Wright was named in an indictment filed on August 28, 2018, charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.

On May 14, Wright was convicted of both charges after a jury trial.

According to the investigation, Wright traveled from Atlanta, Georgia to Greenville to deliver five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside two large dog food bags and a box of laundry detergent.

Wright met a cooperator in a parking lot of a Walmart in Greenville and provided what Wright described as groceries to the cooperator.

After receiving the dog food bags, law enforcement immediately noticed the packages had previously been opened as they were resealed with clear plastic tape.

The prosecution of Wright was a part of an Organized Crime and Drug

Enforcement Task Force Operation (OCDETF) targeting drug traffickers in

Greenville.

The case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

Investigation of the enforcement operation was conducted by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force consisting of the Greenville Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Winterville Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.