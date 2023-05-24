NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fairmont man was sentenced Wednesday to over 38 years in prison for four armed robberies at Robeson County businesses while wearing a disguise, according to the Department of Justice.

Frank Giles McCree, 35, was convicted of 13 separate charges, including four counts of Hobbs Act of robbery, four counts of use and carry of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of firearm by a felon.

McCree committed a slew of robberies in Robeson County in June 2016, according to court documents. He robbed three different Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General at gunpoint.

He would pretend to make purchases and then wait until the cash register was open by a clerk and then pull out a firearm. He also threatened to shoot and kill clerks in the store, steal money from the register, and demanded that store employees open the safes.

During two of the robberies, McCree also stole store phones to make it difficult to contact police and report the crimes.

On June 29, 2016, McCree was riding in a car that was pulled over for a traffic violation. The car also matched a description of a car that was leaving the scene of the first Family Dollar robbery.

When police spoke to the driver and McCree, they noticed a dreadlock wig—one of his disguises McCree would wear with a beanie, in the glove compartment, sources say.

McCree and the driver were removed from the car, and police also found a loaded firearm and the beanie identified as being worn by the robber.

McCree was taken into custody following the traffic stop.

When in custody, McCree made a call to a family member asking them to tell his girlfriend to get rid of something under her bed. When law enforcement went to her home, they found a Family Dollar bag with change in it in bank rolls, consistent with how the store gets the coins from the bank.

In an interview, McCree admitted to owning the firearm and said he borrowed it from a friend for protection.