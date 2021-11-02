NC man sentenced to at least 18 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – One evening in September of 2019 a 10-year-old female called 911 and said she had just been sexually assaulted and was in the house alone with the suspect.

The Wallace Police Department officers immediately responded to the residence, removed the juvenile, and took custody of the suspect after finding him hiding under a bed.

The juvenile was brought to the Wallace Police Department and was reunited with her father. The perpetrator, Juan Fernando Diaz, 42, was charged with statutory rape of a child and two counts of incident liberties with a child.

On Oct. 26, Diaz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 to 26 years in prison. He also will receive lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime satellite-based monitoring.