WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after killing his baby, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said on Dec. 15, Brandon McDaniel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after his baby died from blunt force trauma in 2020.

Officials said on Jan. 12, 2020, deputies were called to the fire station on Peace Haven Road in Clemmons where they found fire department personnel performing CPR on a 3-month-old baby. Investigators determined that the baby had been spending the weekend with McDaniel, his biological father, while his mother was out of town for a funeral.

McDaniel claimed that the baby was “unusually fussy and woke up crying,” and he said that he shook the baby “out of frustration” and dropped him on his head on the changing table. McDaniel’s father took the baby to the fire station for help when he noticed the baby “didn’t look right.”

The baby was taken to the hospital and regained a pulse, but he had subdural hemorrhaging and brain swelling. He was also positive for the flu, and it would be determined later he was suffering from pneumonia.

The child died on Jan. 16, 2020, when the family decided to withdraw care after doctors determined he would not regain consciousness.

His autopsy showed that his cause of death of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, primarily in the top of his head.

“The State urged the judge to consider sentencing the defendant to the maximum penalty under law for his crimes, a term of 240 months minimum, 300 months maximum in the state department of corrections,” the DA’s office wrote in the release.

The judge sentenced McDaniel to a minimum of 144 and a maximum of 185 months, or 12 to 15 years.

District Attorney James O’Neill stated, “Our office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community, and we will continue to bring the full weight of our resources down on those who commit violent crimes against children.”